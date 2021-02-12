With Andrew McCullough nearing a potential move to the Dragons on a three-year deal, Brisbane are making star Kotoni Staggs a priority signing to remain at the club, reports NRL.com.

McCullough’s move is set to free up around $300,000 from the Broncos’ salary cap, and Staggs has become a priority to keep at the club, despite interest from a number of other clubs.

Staggs, 22, is currently rehabbing from an ACL injury and isn’t expected back until mid-season, so a decision on his future doesn’t appear to be an imminent one.

The Broncos will make a decision on the direction of their club and priority signings once more clarity comes from a McCullough decision.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters said the club will keep all options open should McCullough choose to leave.

“There are options available if Andrew does decide to move on,” Walters told NRL.com.

“We’ll look at that if and when we have to do that.

“Outside of Andrew we’ve got three or four hookers still here that have been training with us for the last seven or eight weeks.

“All rosters are moving all the time, they’re changing and ours is no different. I’d expect there to be even more changes throughout the season.”

Walters added that he hopes McCullough will choose to remain at the club for another year.

“Andrew as everyone knows has had an offer from a rival club so we’ve decided to let him sort himself out,” Walters said.

“We want a clear direction with our club and where we’re heading in the next few weeks and into round one so we’ve given Andrew a couple of days off to sort himself out and see where he wants to play for 2021 and beyond.

“Of course we do [want him], he’s been a great player for the Broncos. Very experienced player. That’s not the question mark. We want him to stay that’s for sure.

“We’ve offered him for this year, we want to see him come back and play and play the way Andrew McCullough can and I’m sure his future will be bright when he can do that.

“We like to work with our players, we like to work and be flexible with our players. The decision hasn’t been finalised yet with the rival club so we’ll just see what transpires in the next 24 hours.”

The Broncos kick off their 2021 campaign against the Parramatta Eels on Friday, March 12 at Suncorp stadium.