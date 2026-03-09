The Sydney Roosters have provided an update on the status of several key players as they prepare for their upcoming NRL clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.\n\nIt has been confirmed that Spencer Leniu suffered a moderate hamstring strain during the team warm-up and is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. \n\nThe club is expected to manage forward rotations carefully, with Salesi Foketi likely to remain on the bench to cover Leniu's absence.\n\nReece Robson continues to make good progress through his rehabilitation and will review his condition with his surgeon this week. \n\nMeanwhile, Hugo Savala is in the final stages of recovery following a syndesmosis injury and is edging closer to a return.\n\nThe Roosters will also monitor Tommy Talau, who will undergo further assessment after suffering a right knee injury in the Club's Round 1 NSW Cup match. \n\nRookie half Jake Elliott is steadily progressing from a hamstring strain sustained during the Las Vegas NRL 9s tournament, while rookie fullback Rex Bassingthwaite has begun rehabilitation following a wrist fracture and is scheduled for a specialist review next week.\n\nDespite these injury concerns, the Roosters are expected to field largely the same squad that faced the Warriors last round. \n\nAttention will also be on the Rabbitohs clash, where history could be on the line on the left edge if Alex Johnston moves closer to breaking the all-time NRL try-scoring record.\n\nThe Roosters will be hoping for minimal disruption from injuries as they aim to bounce back from their 42 - 18 loss in Auckland.