Former Wests Tigers and Canberra Raiders centre Joseph Leilua is set to revamp his career by attempting a move to the front row.

According to an The Daily Telegraph report, the big centre is set for a move into the middle of the field, and is marketing himself that way to NRL clubs as he searches for a new deal.

The news comes just days after the Tigers confirmed five players, including Leilua, would exit the club at the end of the season.

Leilua, who once marketed himself as the best centre in the game, has been a shadow of his former self since moving to the Tigers from the Raiders.

The 29-year-old, who stands at 186 centimetres and 106 kilograms, has played just 21 games for the Tigers, and the writing was on the wall regarding his exit when he was left out of the 30-man playing group to travel to Queensland, despite being a part of the top 30 at the club.

While Leilua still has ball-running in spades, he has struggled to find consistent form defensively in the centres, and is hoping a move into the centre could re-invigorate his career.

The Telegraph confirmed Leilua's management are looking at him being signed as a prop.

“I think he would be absolutely devastating in the middle,” said Leilua’s agent Paul Sutton.

“There aren’t too many better ball runners then him in the game and he will have no trouble making the switch.”

It's understood Leilua has Super League offers on the table, but wants to stay in the NRL, with his manager Sutton saying Leilua could put on size to help make the switch.

Sutton also said Leilua isn't a stranger to the forwards, having played there during his junior days on the edge.

Leilua's move could follow that of Corey Oates at the Brisbane Broncos, and while the winger hasn't been able to make the switch stick, more and more wingers and centres have the size to make it as a forward.

There has, as yet, been no speculation around Leilua's potential landing spot, with clubs slowly completing their rosters for 2022 ahead of pre-season starting in November.