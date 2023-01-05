Former Sharks and Titans great Mat Rogers has earmarked Eddie Jones as a potential NRL coach following his sacking from England Rugby Union.

Jones - whose prestigious run with England included three Six Nations titles, runner-up at the 2019 World Cup and a World Rugby Coach of the Year Award in 2017 - was sacked following a poor season with English rugby in 2022.

In 12 tests the English side only managed to capture 5 victories, making it their worst year since 2008.

Jones has since been linked with various NRL roles, and has previously suggested he would be open to making the jump to the 13-man code, also suggesting he is a South Sydney Rabbitohs fan.

Now with many believing the Australian-born Jones will return to his role as head coach of the Wallabies, Rogers instead is tipping a dramatic code switch.

"I've been asked this before and I think he'd be good," Rogers told SportsDay NSW on SEN Radio.

“I think the game is not as hard a game technically as rugby union, and you do have assistant coaches for the technical roles."

Rogers made the switch from League to Union back in 2002 after 7 seasons with Cronulla and quickly found himself playing in Jones' Australian side.

“As a motivator of men, as a man who can bring players together, as a man that gets the best out of someone, I don't think I've played under a better coach," Rogers continued.

"That's what Wayne Bennett does, that's what Craig Bellamy does (and) Trent Robinson (they motivate their players)."