Cameron Munster has officially been named the new captain of the Queensland Maroons, taking over from Daly Cherry-Evans ahead of the do-or-die Game 2 in Perth.

The appointment was confirmed by coach Billy Slater just hours before the squad's scheduled fan day in Gympie, marking a significant leadership shift at a critical moment in the series.

The decision comes after Cherry-Evans was dropped from the side, ending a long and decorated tenure at the helm.

In his place, Munster steps into the role for what will be his 20th Origin appearance.

An integral part of the Maroons' leadership core, the 29-year-old five-eighth is viewed as the right figure to galvanise the squad in hostile territory.

Coach Slater had several options to choose, with Harry Grant and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui both considered for the role.

Ultimately Munster's big game experience and seniority within the current setup made him the standout choice.