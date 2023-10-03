Former NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley has revealed he is open to a return as the representative team's head coach after reports linked him to the coaching job.

This comes after incumbent coach Brad Fittler announced his shock resignation last week, stepping down from the role.

Last week, the Herald reported that Daley has strong allies behind the scenes who are aiming to get him the head coaching job once again.

“I'm getting told there is a push for you behind the scenes to become Blues coach,” Danny Weidler said on Sky Sports Radio's ‘Big Sports Breakfast' on Tuesday morning.

“I'm not saying that you're driving it and you're responsible for that but there are people rallying support for you behind the scenes. That's a fact.”

Following Weidler's comments on the radio program, he pressed Laurie Daley on what he would say if the NSW Blues asked him to return and coach the representative team.

The coach of the NSW Blues from 2013 to 2017 with a 40 per cent winning rate, Daley reportedly has strong relationships that could get him back in the hot seat.

Unfortunately, when Daley was in charge, it was in the middle of Queensland's incredible run of 11 series wins in 12 years, which included several future Immortals such as Billy Slater, Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk, Johnathan Thurston, Darren Lockyer and Greg Inglis.

“I've said all along I'm always happy to help where I can and I was prepared to help Freddy and it surprised me when Freddy withdrew because I would have loved to have been a part of him helping New South Wales,” Daley said.

“I've said along if people thought I could help out I would help out in any role. Coach could be an option, being a mentor, being in a leadership role, whatever it may be. I'm always happy to help where I can.”