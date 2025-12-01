Manly Sea Eagles hooker Lachlan Croker has confirmed he will medically retire from playing and move straight into a coaching role with the club.

The dummy half has had a horror run over the last two seasons, suffering multiple concussions and being limited to just a handful of games, particularly in 2025.

The dummy half managed just four games in 2025, with the last of those coming in Round 15 against the Gold Coast Titans after he worked his way back from a concussion.

The Sea Eagles have confirmed the 28-year-old will now move into a coaching role, taking over the club's SG Ball Cup team.

Croker said symptoms had persisted from his last concussion, and he knew it was time to retire.

“My body is in good shape, but my head is telling me it's time,” he said.

“I've had one too many head knocks, and the last one was the last straw. As hard as I tried to get back playing, I just couldn't as the symptoms persisted.

“Medical advice and the advice from people closest to me helped me arrive at this decision.

"I know it's the right thing to do for my long-term health."

Croker's exit from playing means the club's re-signing of Jake Simpkin has extra importance, with the former junior Origin player likely to lead the way at number nine in 2026 for Manly.

The Sea Eagles have also added Zach Dockar-Clay to their roster for 2026 from the Sydney Roosters, while youngster Zaidas Muagututia will fight for a debut.

Croker, who will be supported by assistant coaches in former NRL players Brad Parker and Jack Johns, now takes over Manly's under-19 pathways, with the club hoping to unearth their next generation stars.

Manly's pathways have had plenty of serious talent over the years, led by the Trbojevic brothers.

“I'm excited about the next chapter in life and the transition into coaching,” Croker said.

“It's a big responsibility heading up the Under 19s and helping the next crop of talent coming through.

“I'm really fortunate to have a great crew around me with Parks [Brad Parker] and Jack [Jack Johns] on board as my assistant coaches.

"I want to make a positive impact in pathways and continue to play an important role for the Club."

Croker retires with 126 NRL games to his name, with all but one coming for the Sea Eagles since he arrived on the Northern Beaches in 2018.