Former North Queensland Cowboys veteran winger Kyle Feldt has opened up on his move to the Super League, revealing that he knocked back offers from several teams to remain in the NRL.

After 12 seasons and 217 matches with the Cowboys, the veteran winger was not offered an extension to remain in Townsville as the club looks to go in another direction and rely on the younger players in their squad.

A member of the 2015 premiership team, his desire was to remain a one-club man, but instead, he inked a two-year contract with St Helens RLFC in the Super League.

The surprising move overseas not only saw him begin a new journey but has since revealed that he decided to knock back overtures from several other teams in the NRL competition.

“I always wanted to be a one-club man. I did have opportunities to go elsewhere in the NRL but I thought that would not be ideal for me. I wanted to try and progress my game and I wanted to see the world," Feldt said via League Express.

“I honestly couldn't have picked a better club in Super League when the opportunity arose to come over here. Just look at the rich history of how many trophies they've won.

“They haven't missed the finals in 20-odd years so it's a great club to be part of. It was a no-brainer to sign here and I'm very happy with my decision.”

A two-time QLD Maroons representative, Feldt achieved many honours throughout his time in the NRL, including a premiership and World Club Challenge victory, but one stands out above the rest.

Scoring 151 tries for the Cowboys, he overtook former teammate Matt Bowen as the team's all-time leading try scorer and is now looking to achieve the same success at St Helens RLFC.

Landing in the United Kingdom at the start of December with his family, he now hopes to add a Challenge Cup and Grand Final trophy to his resume.

“I'm really enjoying it”, he added.

“I can't fault the club in any way. Being a one-club man and going out of my comfort zone the way I did to leaving the club and joining a club on the other side of the world, it's such a big move for me and my family.

“But the club has been very accommodating. I knew it would be like that and how family-orientated they are.

"Fitting into the club has been seamless. The boys have been very open and outgoing and they welcomed me with open arms.”