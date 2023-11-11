Former NRL centre Konrad Hurrell has hung up the boots on his international career following Tonga's 24-6 loss to England last week.

Hurrell has called time on the national team, where he played in 13 games, and played in three different Rugby League World Cup campaigns.

“Thank you very much to all of Tonga for this beautiful girl who flew from England, very soon,"Hurrell said on social media.

"Many thanks to all of you who have been together for so many years. Thank you Kristian for what you've done for us and still continue to do so.”

Debuting for Tonga back in 2013, his maiden selection came after a fantastic season with the New Zealand Warriors. While he may have left the NRL at the end of 2018, that hasn't stopped him from representing his home country.

Although he has announced his international retirement from rugby league, the centre is still contract with Super League side St Helens RLFC for next season - it is likely he will retire at the end of the 2024 season.

“From the historic feats of 2017 to defeating Great Britain and the Kangaroos in 2019, what a journey you have both achieved,” Tonga's official page posted on Instagram in a post with Hurrell and teammate Will Hopoate.

“We thank you for everything you have given to our little nation and we wish you both all the best in your next chapter.”