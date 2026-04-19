Amid speculation Keaon Koloamatangi was getting cold feet about his blockbuster move to the Red V, the man himself has put the rumours to rest in emphatic fashion.

The Dragons' prized recruit had been on the subject of intense scrutiny as St George Illawarra's season unravelled around him, with whispers growing louder that he might reconsider the five-year, $5.5 millon deal he put pen to paper on back in December last year.

Four words is all it took to send a wave of relief over an anxious Dragons fanbase: "I will be there."

In a interview with the Daily Telegraph, Koloamatangi reassured his commitment.

"I signed a contract," Koloamatangi stated.

"I will be there. I have one more year here and then five more years there."

The statement lands like a lifeline for a club drowing in eleven straight losses since last year, with seven straight losses this season after the Dragons lost 30-12 to the Rabbitohs on Saturday night.

With pressure building on Shane Flanagan and a board meeting on Tuesday night, at least the Dragons can cling to one certainity to Keaon Kolamatangi.