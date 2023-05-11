Dane Aukafolau has become the latest player to land an NRL contract, being signed to a Top 30 deal by the Newcastle Knights for the remainder of the year.

A former junior Kiwi representative, Aukafolau hasn't managed to make an NRL debut throughout a career which saw him come through the Parramatta Eels' juniors.

He has however played an even 100 games in the NSW Cup across his time with the Wentworthville Magpies, Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles and Mounties, before linking up with the North Sydney Bears this year.

A second-rower who stands at 196 centimetres tall and weighs in at 100 kilograms, his form in reserve grade for the Bears - who are still affiliated with the Sydney Roosters this season - has been impressive.

Aukafolau has scored 3 tries, added a substantial 15 offloads and made 3 line breaks to go with 95 metres per game and a tackle efficiency north of 91 per cent.

A Top 30 contract at the Knights could ultimately give the 26-year-old a chance at an NRL debut later this season, particularly with the Knights struggling for depth and dominance in the forwards.

Knights director of football Peter Parr said the forward could feature.

“Dane's form in the NSW Cup competition has been at a high level and we believe he has the necessary skillset to play NRL," Parr said in a club statement.

The forward will make his first NSW Cup appearance for the Knights this Sunday afternoon at 11:30am (AEST) when the reserve grade outfit host the St George Illawarra Dragons in the Hunter.

It's a game of firsts for the Knights, with the club also to feature ex-North Queensland Cowboys Laitia Moceidreke for the first time, who was quietly released by the Townsville-based outfit this week alongside Jordan Lipp, who has moved to the Western Clydesdales in the QLD Cup.