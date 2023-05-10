The North Queensland Cowboys have quietly released both Jordan Lipp and Laitia Moceidreke from their contracts.

While the club have made no official statement, Lipp popped up for the Western Clydesdales in the QLD Cup last weekend off the bench, and has been named to play in the centres this week at home against the Northern Pride, while Moceidreke has found himself named in the Newcastle Knights' NSW Cup team for their clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons this weekend.

So underprepared for the move were the NSWRL, Moceidreke (at the time of publishing) is yet to feature in the match centre for the Knights and Dragons game, with a blank spot instead in his spot.

He will play on one wing, with Hymel Hunt to feature on the other one for the reserve grade Knights.

Moceidreke hasn't played in the QLD Cup since Round 3, when he last played on the wing for the Townsville Blackhawks against the Mackay Cutters.

The 22-year-old, who was originally born in Sydney before transitioning North, made his NRL debut for the Townsville-based side in Round 23 of the 2021 season against the Parramatta Eels, scoring on debut. He hasn't featured for Todd Payten's side since.

Instead, he scored 11 tries in 18 games for the Blackhawks last year.

Zero Tackle have had it confirmed by the Knights that he has been signed to a NSWRL contract to play NSW Cup, meaning he is not currently contracted with a role in the top 30.

Lipp, on the other hand, was born in Toowoomba and his move appears to be one driven by a desire to return home. A talented centre, he was yet to make his NRL debut, with the 22-year-old registering 16 QLD Cup games during his time for the Blackhawks, including 5 tries in 12 games last year.

Like Moceidreke, Lipp hadn't featured for the Blackhawks since Round 3.

The Clydesdales are in their first season back in the QLD Cup having been originally excluded from the competition decades ago.

The Toowoomba-based outfit lost their first game with Lipp in the side against the flying Tweed Heads Seagulls, with Treymain Spry looking to work his way back to first-grade through the team after scoring a double in the contest.

The game also saw ex-Canterbury Bulldogs centre Aaron Schoupp perform impressively after lining up in the back-row.

The Clydesdales have an affiliation agreement with the Bulldogs, however, it's unclear what pathway exists for players at the club to link up with the NRL side.

Zero Tackle are still awaiting a response from the Cowboys regarding Lipp.