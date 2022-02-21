The Newcastle Knights have announced that both Kalyn Ponga and Jayden Brailey will captain the team in the 2022 NRL season.

Ponga, who has a player option for 2023, has been heavily linked with a move to the Dolphins at the end of the year, although it is beginning to appear more and more likely he will remain a Knight.

Brailey, on the other hand, will spend the first half of the year on the sidelines injured.

According to a Knights' media release, Ponga will lead the team on the field as 'team captain', while Brailey's head holds the crown of 'club captain'.

Daniel Saifiti, the rampaging front-rower for the Knights and New South Wales Blues, shared the captaincy with Brailey last season.

While the switch from Saifiti to Ponga could be seen as a bid to try and hold onto the young star moving forward, coach Adam O'Brien spoke about the decision to name Ponga captain.

“Kalyn has always been an influential part of our club,” O’Brien said.

“From day one in this pre-season, Kalyn has led with his actions both on and off the field.

“He is unique in that he possesses both a sense of calm and a fierce will to compete and to win.

“This is a huge honour and we all agree the time is right for Kalyn to be appointed as Captain of the Newcastle Knights.”

At only 23 years of age, Kalyn Ponga will become one of the youngest captains in the competition along with the Gold Coast Titans newly appointed Tino Fa'asuamaleauil (22), Panthers superstar Nathan Cleary (24) and the South Sydney Rabbitohs Cameron Murray (24).

The Wests Tigers would add one another to the list if the rumours around Adam Doueihi are true.

As for Brailey, there is no surprise that the 25-year-old hooker has retained the position. While his play in 2021 almost landed him a spot in the Dally M team of the year, Brailey's well-spoken and well-presented nature is just as important when being the face of the Club.

“Jayden plays a huge role for the Knights, not just on game day or just in the NRL,” O’Brien said.

“Anyone who knows Brails understands his character and the respect he has earned amongst his teammates, in the community and across the NRL."

O'Brien finished his statement by heaping more praise on his club captain.

“He relates to everyone, and is the perfect person to represent the Club.”