Adam Doueihi has been revealed as the favourite to take over the role of captain at the Wests Tigers, despite the fact he will miss up to the first half of the season.

The half and centre, who was among the Tigers best players last year, is currently recovering from an ACL injury he sustained at the back end of the 2021 season after the competition had been relocated to a Queensland bubble.

Last year's captain James Tamou, who joined the club after a stint at the Penrith Panthers, was underwhelming for much of the season.

After turning himself into an excellent option at the successful Panthers outfit, Tamou averaged just 82 metres per game across 19 appearances in the front row last year, with Michael Maguire refusing to keep him in the top 17 on occasion at the back end of the season as others, including gun youngster Stefano Utoikamanu, surpassed the skipper.

The Sydney Morning Herald have now reported the players voted for a new leadership group during the week, with Doueihi likely to become new club captain.

It's unclear who will take the role while he recovers from injury, with Alex Twal and Luke Brooks seen as the likely options.

Tamou said despite the fact he "isn't sure he will captain again," he still wants to be a leader and teacher at the club.

“I’m not sure if I will be skipper again. We got away to Terrigal the other week, we spoke about values and we decided on a leadership group. I’m not sure where the captain comes into it," Tamou told the publication.

“I’m not too fussed about it. My job as a leader is to teach and, at the moment, that’s more important to this team [than me] as a captain.

“One thing I’ve thought of is the fact I’ve only got one more year here, so who knows what will happen. If they’re looking to the future, they need to look at someone who will be there for a long time.

“I really want success for the Tigers. We went through so much last year and it bloody hurt. But, to me, it’s more about the person you are than the position you’re given. My leadership is more important at the moment [than captaincy].”

Doueihi has previously said he wants to captain the Tigers and is seen as the ideal candidate, despite being sensationall snubbed as Tigers player of the year in 2021 to Luke Brooks and young fullback Daine Laurie.