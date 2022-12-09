21-year-old Knights prodigy Dominic Young has furthered talks with the Knights over extending his current contract.

His current three-year contract comes to an end after the 2023 season, with prior reports suggesting numerous clubs are interested in his signature.

He has been excellent with club and country, scoring nine tries in the four group games for England.

Young has been brilliant since his NRL move, scoring 18 tries in 26 appearances, 14 of which came last season.

His speed and agility saw him total 15 linebreaks last season running for 134 metres a game on average.

Young reportedly earned himself $120,000 last season and will no doubt get an upgrade to his current salary. The top-earning NRL wingers landed $400,000 and above last season.

According to The Newcastle Herald, the Knights are now looking to lock away their young flyer for the future, with talks on a new deal underway.

The Knights view him as a great asset to the side with Young keen to extend his stay with Newcastle and continue to perform.

The Knights kick off their 2023 season against the Warriors on March 3.