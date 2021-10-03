The Newcastle Knights will look to turn young half Phoenix Crossland into a ball-playing lock over the off-season.

Connor Watson had something of a breakout year in 2021 playing the role for Adam O'Brien, putting him on p[ar with some of the competition's best locks despite spending most of his previous time at hooker.

With Watson leaving for the Sydney Roosters on what is believed to be a cut-price deal, Crossland is the man earmarked to take the role.

There had been plenty of speculation Crossland, who only managed nine games this season, taking his career tally to 16, would leave the club.

The Brisbane Broncos were rumoured to be interested, but according to The Newcastle Herald, Crossland has confirmed his tenure will continue with the club, despite the arrival of the more experienced Adam Clune, who will be the first backup half option in 2022.

"We need someone of Adam's experience guiding our young guys coming through and Phoenix is one of those. But I don't just see him solely as someone who plays in the halves," O'Brien told the publication.

"One of the things I like about him the most is his toughness. He's bulked up now, he's a strong defender, he's physical and brave and through necessity more than anything over the past couple of seasons, he's had to become versatile.

"Phoenix is one of those players we could even look at developing in the off-season to play that first receiver lock role that players like Isaah Yeo, Victor Radley and Cam Murray play."

Watson played all 25 games for the Knights this year, starting eight at lock, as well as playing in the middle third in 14 other games off the interchange bench.

His impact grew as the season went on, and he will be a key signing for the Roosters throughout 2022.