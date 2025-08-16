Newcastle Knights legend Steve Simpson has landed a new head coaching job, but will replace a former teammate in the role who will leave the club at the end of the season.

According to The Newcastle Herald, Simpson has been handed the coaching reins of the Northern Hawks, who compete in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.

In being handed the new role, the Knights' Under-17s coach will replace former teammate and ex-NRL outside back Brad Tighe, who will part ways with the team at the end of the season.