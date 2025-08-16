Newcastle Knights legend Steve Simpson has landed a new head coaching job, but will replace a former teammate in the role who will leave the club at the end of the season.
According to The Newcastle Herald, Simpson has been handed the coaching reins of the Northern Hawks, who compete in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.
In being handed the new role, the Knights' Under-17s coach will replace former teammate and ex-NRL outside back Brad Tighe, who will part ways with the team at the end of the season.
"We advertised, but obviously Steve was already in our system coaching the 19s," Hawks head of football Garth Brennan said via The Newcastle Herald.
"They're doing very, very well. They're a strong unit and he has brought them together. Steve also coached the Harold Matthews side this year and got them to a grand final.
"I've been super impressed with him as a coach. Him as a player speaks for itself, but not all good players make good coaches. I think Steve has got a big future as a coach moving forward."
With the Hawks only winning six matches in three years, Simpson will attempt to change their fortunes around come the 2026 season.
He played 216 games for the Newcastle Knights between 1999 and 2010, whilst also representing the NSW Blues on 13 occasions and Australia another eight times.