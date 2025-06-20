A young forward for the Newcastle Knights will reportedly test his value on the open market after rejecting a two-year contract extension put forward by the club to retain his services.

Debuting just over a month ago against the Penrith Panthers, Paul Bryan was extremely courageous on the field and was even hailed by Knights legend Andrew Johns after he dislocated his right shoulder in his first involvement on the field.

Playing a further 18 minutes on the field with the injury, the 22-year-old finished the match with 27 running metres, 23 tackles and one tackle bust. But, most importantly, he earned the admiration of his coach and teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He's earned himself a ton of respect - he did a massive job for us staying out there and going back on in the second half for a short stint, knowing the damage to his shoulder was already done," coach Adam O'Brien said after Bryan's debut against the Panthers.

Following earlier reports from the publication that he was poised to sign a new deal with the Knights, The Newcastle Herald is now reporting that he has rejected a two-year contract extension put forward by the club.

In rejecting the extension, Bryan will now test his value on the open market and is likely to attract interest due to his young age and potential to be a regular player in first grade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club missed out on securing the signatures of Ethan Bullemor, Finau Latu, Josiah Pahulu and Thomas Hazelton in recent times. Meanwhile, they will also lose Leo Thompson to the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of the season.