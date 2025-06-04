A Newcastle Knights youngster is reportedly poised to ink a new deal amid reports that he is set to spend the remainder of the season on the sidelines with injury.
Debuting a fortnight ago against the Penrith Panthers, Paul Bryan was extremely courageous on the field and was even hailed by Knights legend Andrew Johns after he dislocated his right shoulder in his first involvement on the field.
Playing a further 18 minutes on the field with the injury, the 22-year-old finished the match with 27 running metres, 23 tackles and one tackle bust. But, most importantly he earned the admiration of his coach and teammates.
According to The Newcastle Herald, Bryan is a near certainty to miss the remainder of the season due to injury, but has been rewarded with a new deal, which will be handed to him over the next few weeks, ensuring he remains at the club beyond this season.
"He's earned himself a ton of respect - he did a massive job for us staying out there and going back on in the second half for a short stint, knowing the damage to his shoulder was already done," coach Adam O'Brien said after Bryan's debut against the Panthers a fortnight ago.
The decision to tie up the signature of Bryan came as the club missed out on securing the signatures of Ethan Bullemor, Finau Latu, Josiah Pahulu and Thomas Hazelton in recent times.
They will also lose Leo Thompson to the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of the season.
"I have no doubt there will be movement in the market at some clubs - we just need to make sure we are in a position to be ready when the time comes and paying overs for players now is not the answer," the club's Head of Recruitment Peter O'Sullivan told the publication.