A Newcastle Knights youngster is reportedly poised to ink a new deal amid reports that he is set to spend the remainder of the season on the sidelines with injury.

Debuting a fortnight ago against the Penrith Panthers, Paul Bryan was extremely courageous on the field and was even hailed by Knights legend Andrew Johns after he dislocated his right shoulder in his first involvement on the field.

Playing a further 18 minutes on the field with the injury, the 22-year-old finished the match with 27 running metres, 23 tackles and one tackle bust. But, most importantly he earned the admiration of his coach and teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Newcastle Herald, Bryan is a near certainty to miss the remainder of the season due to injury, but has been rewarded with a new deal, which will be handed to him over the next few weeks, ensuring he remains at the club beyond this season.