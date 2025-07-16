Forward Peter Hola has officially joined the Newcastle Knights on a two-year deal from the start of the 2026 NRL season.

The prop, who was born in Sydney but raised in Auckland, received his first crack at an NRL club with the North Queensland Cowboys in 2017.

There, he would progress through the National Youth Cup and QLD Cup before making his NRL debut with the Townsville-based outfit in 2019, having played for the Junior Kiwis the year before.

Despite his promise, he was limited to just 12 NRL games across three seasons with the Cowboys through to the end of 2021.

At that point, he left to join the Canberra Raiders on a two-year deal, but managed just three games for the Green Machine.

He has since been playing with the Norths Devils in the QLD Cup, and his form in that competition has left the Knights to make him part of their ongoing rebuild.

"Peter has been in fantastic form for Norths in Queensland Cup," Knights head of recruitment Peter O'Sullivan said in a club statement.

"He has been the standout forward in that competition, and he deserves his selection in the NRL this week.

"Standing at 193cms and tipping the scales at 110kg, Peter is exactly what we are looking for in our forward pack.

"Having been a promising player from a very early age, he is now ready to take the next steps in the NRL.

"With leg speed, aggression and a high skill level, combined with a great motor, we believe he can be dominant in the NRL, and I'm excited to see what he can deliver in the coming years."

The Knights, who lost Daniel Saifiti at the start of 2025, also will lose Leo Thompson at the end of this year, while it's also anticipated other forwards Adam Elliott and Jack Hetherington will be shown the door as the Hunter-based club attempt to reset their salary cap and rebuild their roster into one that can challenge after a disappointing 2025 season.