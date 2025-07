The NRL have confirmed their match officials for the weekend ahead, with Round 19 of the men's competition, and Round 2 of the women's competition, to be played.

Despite refereeing Game 3 of the State of Origin series on Wednesday evening, Ashley Klein will back up for double duty in the bunker in the shorter seven-game weekend.

Here are all the appointments for the weekend ahead.

NRL Round 19

NRLW Round 2

Wests Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Liam KennedyTyson Brough and Kieren IronsChris Butler

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Darian Furner and Karra-Lee Nolan

Bunker officials: Todd Smith

Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Mitch Currie

Touch judges: Ethan Klein and Michael Ford

Bunker officials: Matt Noyen

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Kasey Badger

Touch judges: Darian Furner and Dillan Wells

Bunker officials: Matt Noyen

North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Tori Wilkie

Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Josh Eaton

Bunker officials: Liam Kennedy

New Zealand Warriors vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Touch judges: Jack Feavers and Joseph Green

Bunker officials: Kasey Badger

Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Clayton Wills

Touch judges: Cody Kwik and Hamish Klein

Bunker officials: Kasey Badger