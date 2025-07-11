Gold Coast Titans veteran half Kieran Foran has confirmed he will retire from rugby league at the end of the 2025 season.

The five-eighth was off-contract at the end of 2025, and while he was linked with a move overseas to complete his playing career, the club have now confirmed he will instead hang up the boots.

"This is a game I have loved ever since I was a young boy, so coming to the decision was a difficult one... but it's now something that I'm really comfortable with," Foran said in a club statement confirming his decision.

"Announcing my retirement now allows the club time to plan for 2026 and it also allows me to start preparing for my future after football.

"I'm still as competitive as ever and every time I pull on the Titans jersey over the next few months, I'm going to be giving everything I've got.

"I'm most proud of the fact I've been able to live out my dream as a young boy and go on to play 17 seasons in the NRL.

"The joy that has brought to my family, extended family, friends and fans of our game and the lessons that I've learnt along the way will help me immensely in the next phase of my life."

The New Zealand international, who is 34 years of age, sits on 309 NRL games ahead of Sunday's clash against the Brisbane Broncos, a remarkable achievement given the number of games he has lost in recent years to injury while he has also played 31 Tests for his country.

He has managed just six appearances to date this year in what has been a tough campaign for the Titans.

Foran, who has played 17 NRL seasons, has spent a large chunk of his career under Des Hasler, who said Foran was one of the NRL's ultimate competitors.

"It's been an absolute privilege to coach one of the NRL's ultimate competitors," Hasler said.

"His career has been quite a journey which he has had to navigate highs and lows, but what he has achieved over the past 17 seasons truly epitomises his character and perseverance.

"Since he debuted, his fighting spirit has become legendary and, in his words, he has always been all-in.

"This won't change for the remainder of his final season.

"His story and journey won't be lost to the game when he hangs up the boots and his future in mentoring young men and women will ensure his legacy continues."