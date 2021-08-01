In yet another blow for Trent Robinson's backline, veteran Chook Josh Morris is set be sidelined for the next five-weeks after suffering a hamstring tear during the Tri-Colours rout of Parramatta on Thursday night.

According to a statement released by the eastern suburbs side on Sunday afternoon, 34-year-old has commenced his rehabilitation program and won't be available for selection until September.

With Sydney currently holding a place in the eight, unless Morris faces a hiccup in his journey back into Robinson's first-grade side, the Kiama back will be afforded another chance to chase an ever elusive competition win.

Morris' injury is the latest setback for the Roosters, after Billy Smith, Joseph Suaalii, Matt Ikuvalu and Josh's identical twin brother, Brett, had all been ruled out with injury ahead of Round 20.

Speaking after their 28-0 victory over the Eels in Mackay, Robinson claimed that although his side's backs were against the wall in a medical sense, the current crop of fit players were more than ready for the hurdles that remain in 2021.

“It is tough we are just going to have to keep juggling the balls there and we have a fine squad,” the head coach was quoted by Fox Sports.

“They are just going to have to play in different positions as Joey Manu did tonight.”

The Roosters are fixtured to face the Panthers, Broncos, Dragons, Rabbitohs and Raiders in Morris' absence.