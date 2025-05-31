No stranger to criticising NRL referees, Gold Coast Titans coach Des Hasler has gone into bat for his players again, this time over a controversial ruling to take a try away from his team on Saturday afternoon during a loss to the Melbourne Storm in awful weather conditions.

The incident came during the second half with the Titans behind 22 points to 10, when Sam Verrills went from dummy half and seemed to have scored.

The try was awarded on the field after Verrills had gone from dummy half with Melbourne Storm players lying in the ruck.

The previous run had seen Tino Fa'asuamaleaui run to the right-hand goal post, with Verrills having to virtually climb over the stop of Shawn Blore and Trent Loiero to gather the ball before crashing over to score.

GLD 16 FT 28 MEL

It was ruled by bunker official Kasey Badger however that Verrills has collided with the leg of Fa'asuamaleaui, who was standing between him and Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Badger then confirmed that, while it would be a penalty to the Titans for the players being in the ruck, but no try due to an obstruction, with Papenhuyzen's ability to defend being hampered.

Hasler took to the post-game press conference to question why it was officated differently than the NRL said it would have been.

"(Tino) played the ball so he was allowed to hold his ground, I was told," a frustrated Hasler said during a press conference that lasted less than three minutes.

"The ball's laid on the ground, they were lying on the ground, six again, penalty, I don't know ... Papenhuyzen wasn't obstructed and that was the word for word what the NRL set out.

"I will be interested to see what their explanation was. Kasey got it wrong, again."

Craig Bellamy had far less to say about the incident in a game where the Titans scored the first try through a returning Jayden Campbell, but were their own worst enemy from there on out with errors and ill-discipline.

Melbourne's 12-point win keeps them situated in the top four as the Origin period commences, while the Titans, who are also impacted by Origin, sit second last on the table, and potentially last by the end of the round if the Penrith Panthers can beat the Parramatta Eels on Sunday afternoon.