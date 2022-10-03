Australia have confirmed their 24-man squad for the Rugby League World Cup.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga announced the squad alongside Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys and captain James Tedesco at a press conference on Monday.

13 Kangaroos debutants have been named, as well as three from last night's grand final, with all of Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo selected.

The closest to miss out on the squad were Damien Cook, grand final hero Dylan Edwards and Nicho Hynes, with the trio picked as standby players.

The squad comes after a host of big-name withdrawals to other nations, however, most of the expected players made the cut for the 24-man squad.

Tedesco, who will captain the side, will be backed up by co vice-captains in Cameron Murray and Isaah Yeo, with both expected to be in the starting 13.

Neither Nathan Cleary or Daly Cherry-Evans have landed a leadership role, leaving the number seven jersey up in the air for the tournament with two weeks still remaining until the first game.

In other news, Matt Burton and Jack Wighton won the race for a spot in the squad over Nicho Hynes, while Josh Addo-Carr and Campbell Graham were both selected from outside of the State of Origin squads.

“We have an extremely healthy mix of incumbent players as well as a number of players who are yet to represent their country,” Meninga said.

“We will have players who have performed on this stage before. Many of these players have produced form when it counts in both State of Origin and also in the Finals Series.

“The balance of the squad is extremely strong and will hopefully produce the results we're after over the duration of the tournament.”

Intriguingly, Apisai Koroisau missed out on the squad altogether, meaning he will likely now feature for Fiji, while Mitchell Moses' participation for Lebanon is also now confirmed after he missed the 24-man squad.

Australia are in Group B for the tournament alongside Fiji, Scotland and Italy for the tournament, which gets underway on October 15.

Australian squad for Rugby League World Cup

James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters)

Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)

Pat Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

Cameron Murray (vc) (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders)

Isaah Yeo (vc) (Penrith Panthers)

Standby players

Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)