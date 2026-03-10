Multi national eligible star Kalyn Ponga has made the bombshell request to have his allegiance transferred to New Zealand.

It comes just weeks after the Australian Rugby League Commission confirmed players representing either New Zealand or England will now be eligible for State of Origin.

Ponga, who will be in the mix for a Queensland jersey again in 2026 when the State of Origin series rolls around, will be one of the players who could well benefit from the rule alongside the likes of AJ Brimson and Victor Radley.

The star Knights fullback, who was born in Western Australia, has eligibility to play for both Australia and New Zealand.

Up until now, his eligibility has always been marked as Australia, but New Zealand have made multiple attempts in the past to lure him into a Kiwis jumper.

The Origin changes have now made that possible, and the IRL are set to meet on Wednesday night to request his official transfer request, per a News Corp report.

It's unlikely the IRL would have entertained the request has Ponga already played at the top level for Australia. Under their rule book, players may change between Tier 1 and Tier 2 nations, but may not play for more than one Tier 1 nation throughout their career.

Ponga, while not playing for Australia in an official Test, has played Nines for Australia at the one-off World Cup a number of years ago, but the IRL do not class that as an official international debut.

The same precedent was applied in 2025 when AJ Brimson made the switch to play for England, which he did during the end of year Ashes series and is likely to do so again this year at the World Cup.

Australia and New Zealand clash in the World Cup opener on October 15, but Ponga is no guarantee to wear the number one jumper, with the NZRL also having Keano Kini and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad as potential options.