The Newcastle Knights will be without superstar Kalyn Ponga for the rest of the game against the Manly Sea Eagles.

In the 25th minute, Kalyn Ponga scored a try being a support player to Bradman Best's long range run and pass on the left side.

After a bump into Jason Saab and putting the ball down over the line, Ponga grabbed his right hamstring and didn't kick his own conversion, instead going to Sandon Smith.

Ponga would leave the field quickly and Jake Duke during the Fox Sports broadcast that he will get scans, potentially missing the next few weeks on the sideline.

Fletcher Sharpe is expected to be back next week, which would be a relief for the Knights given the recent development out of this game.