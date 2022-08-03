Jock Madden has denied that Luke Brooks' potential contract extension will sway his decision on whether to remain in Concord or depart at the end of the season.

Given limited opportunities over the past two years, Madden is assured the halfback role over the next five weeks following Brook's calf injury as well as Jackson Hastings' broken leg.

Madden starred in the win over Brisbane and proved the perfect ying to Adam Doueihi's yang, however rumours continue to swirl that Madden may depart Leichhardt at the end of 2022 as he looks to nail down a full-time gig.

The Daily Telegraph reports that both Newcastle and Penrith are interested in the halfback's services, however the Knights loom as the only option that would see Madden start in first-grade each week, the Panthers combination of Nathan Cleary and Jerome Luai too good to tamper with.

Quizzed on whether Brooks' future would dictate his own, Madden denied the claim, saying he is focused on playing for the Tigers right now.

“I’m just worrying about my role this weekend for the team. I’m just taking it one week at a time and purely focusing on the Knights" Madden told the media on Tuesday.

“(Contract's are) my manager’s role. I’m just focused on this week and I’ll leave the off-field stuff to my manager.”

Having played his junior football in Newcastle before moving to the Tigers, this weekend's clash isn't just a revenge game for Madden, it's an audition as well as the club looks to fill the void left by Anthony Milford's upcoming departure.

Having worked closely with Benji Marshall, the though of being coached by the talented former five-eighth is tantalising for Madden, while teammate Ken Maumalo is eager to see Jock take his opportunity.

“Ever since I got here, I knew he was a talent,” Maumalo said.

“The way he trains and the way he carries himself is testament to his character. He just needs an opportunity, and he’s got it now. I know he’s going to grab it with both hands.”

Madden will wear the seven on Sunday against Newcastle as the Wests Tigers look to avoid the dreaded wooden spoon.