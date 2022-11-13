For the second time in two weeks, Parramatta Eels and Samoa captain Junior Paulo has been cleared to play in next week's historic World Cup final after escaping with just a caution for a lifting tackle on England prop Tom Burgess.

The incident occurred in the 13th minute of Samoa's semi-final at the Emirates Stadium in London, and Paulo was immediately sent to the sin bin as a response, but the 28-year-old will be eligible to take the field for the memorable occasion.

Just last week Paulo beat a striking charge at the judiciary after his nation's quarter-final contest.

Even in the aftermath of a heartbreaking defeat, England coach Shaun Wane had called for Paulo to be free to play, and Burgess also backed the Samoan captain to play after the match.

“He should definitely play the final, there was nothing in it,” Burgess told Fox Sports after the game.

“It was just the way the tackle went. He shouldn't miss a week for that, no way. I was fine.”

Prop Royce Hunt also received a caution for his involvement in the tackle, while John Bateman was cautioned for contrary behaviour and English big man Morgan Knowles was handed a one-match ban for dangerous contact.

The news of Paulo's availability comes as welcome relief for Samoa after an injury crisis was compounded by Fa'amanu Brown's concussion, which is expected to rule him out of the final.

The team is already without a number of key personnel including Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (ankle), Josh Aloiai (knee), Braden Hamlin-Uele (calf) and Tyrone May (hip). Panthers duo Taylan May and Spencer Leniu are reported to be playing through injury.

Coach Matt Parish has received some welcome news, though, with prop Marty Taupau expected to be available for the final game of the tournament.