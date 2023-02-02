Former Panthers and Rabbitohs winger Josh Mansour has been snapped by Gus Gould on social media, attending Canterbury training as his future remains clouded.

Mansour departed Penrith for South Sydney following the 2020 NRL Grand Final loss, enjoying a mixed two seasons in Redfern as he slowly slipped behind the likes of Taane Milne and Jaxson Paulo in the pecking order.

Still unsigned for 2023, Mansour was without club insurance or a paycheque during his World Cup campaign with Lebanon, joining the likes of Martin Taupau as free agents playing on the world stage.

Interesting spectator at Bulldog training today .. ⁦@NRL_Bulldogs⁩ pic.twitter.com/R0jiESdefm — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) February 2, 2023

The former Kangaroo was born in Canterbury and attended Holy Spirit College in Lakemba as a youngster, linking a local junior to the club integral for their rebuild, as we saw after promoting Josh Reynolds to their Top 30 for this season.

The 32 year-old revealed last week that he wouldn't entertain a move to the Super League, and instead wants to finish his rugby league career in the NRL.

Having crossed for 86 tries in 174 NRL games, Mansour would prove to be great depth for the Bulldogs backline as they still toy with the make-up of their back five.

Latest reports have Hayze Perham pencilled in as the club's new fullback, with Josh Addo-Carr and Jacob Kiraz on the wings, accompanied by the likes of Jake Averillo and Brandon Burns in the centres.

Rookie centre Paul Alamoti is considered next in line.

Gould has a pre-existing relationship with 'the Sauce', having recruited the outside back to Penrith from South Sydney's Toyota Cup side in 2012.