The Parramatta Eels have confirmed Josh Hodgson's first coaching role, with the now retired NRL dummy half to take over the club's Harold Matthews Cup team for the 2025 season.

The under-17 male junior pathways team are the start of players' representative journey with NRL clubs, and Hodgson has been entrusted with the key role.

Parramatta's junior pathways have been a laughing stock at times over the years, with the club unable to retain star players, and making poor calls. It's something the club have acknowledged in recent times, making specific efforts and staffing calls in a bid to fix the issues plaguing the club.

Hodgson is joined by another recognisable face on the Eels' pathways coaching teams, with Jordan Rankin to head up the club's Jersey Flegg team.

Parramatta's coaching assignments for their junior teams in 2025 are as follows:

Lisa Fiaola (U17 Female) - Ryan Walker

Tarsha Gale (U19 Female) - Charlotte Henry

Harold Matthews (U17 Male) - Josh Hodgson

SG Ball (U19 Male) - Mitchell Lewis

Jersey Flegg (U21 Male) - Jordan Rankin

The club labelled the coaching appointments as "exciting".

"We are excited to see these coaches mentoring our talented players, helping them grow and achieve their full potential," the club wrote in a statement.

"With their guidance, we look forward to an incredible season of development and success."

The under-17 and under-19 programs will kick off in February, while the Jersey Flegg competition is aligned with the NRL season and will start in early March.