The Canberra Raiders will be forced to wait for scans on Josh Hodgson's right knee after he left the field in the opening ten minutes of the club's clash against the Cronulla Sharks.

Hodgson was seen limping to the sideline early in the game against Cronulla, before being assisted on the walk back to the dressing rooms by two team trainers.

The English hooker, who has signed with the Parramatta Eels from the start of the 2023 season, is no stranger to knee injuries, and appeared in clear distress during the walk back to the dressing rooms, as well as when he arrived in the rooms and was being assessed.

Fox Sports sideline reporter Matthew Russell confirmed Hodgson would miss the remainder of the game.

"He left the field, he won't be back," Russell said.

"He was clutching the outside of his right knee."

The cameras then showed the trainers performing assessments on the knee of Hodgson, with Cooper Cronk in commentary confirming the tests picked up by the cameras were for a potential ACL injury.

"What we just saw on camera, that was checking the ACL, checking the structure of the knee," Cronk said.

"He has done an ACL before, so let's hope it's not that."

With Hodgson missing the remainder of the game, Tom Starling is set to play big minutes in the hooking position, with Hodgson ordinarily splitting the game with Starling at number nine.

Starling is seen as the future of the Raiders' number nine jersey, however, if an ACL injury was to be confirmed, Hodgson's season would be over, with the future beginning early in the nation's capital.

The Raiders led the Sharks six points to nil after a quarter of an hour following an open try to Jack Wighton in his 200th game.