Todd Carney has started strongly as a specialist coach in the Gold Coast Titans pathways as the club is looking to commence their rebuild in the Josh Hannay era.

Matty Johns joined the club as a part owner following the 16th placed result at the end of the 2025 season and has been eagerly involved with turning the club around.

The club has aimed to improve their junior ranks with the addition of Carney working in a mentoring role at Keebra Park State High School before his full-time appointment with the Titans before the pre-season.

After off-field antics resulted in the end of Carney's NRL career, the former player is appearing to be having a significant impact on the progress of junior talent since his arrival.

Speaking about Carney, Johns spoke about the former Dally M Medallist's progress in life and in the coaching space.

“You need certain drawcards at every level and Josh (Hannay) as a coach is that,” Johns said on SEN's Morning Glory with Matty Johns.

“The other one in the juniors that has been crucial in signing great young players has been Todd Carney.