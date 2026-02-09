Todd Carney has started strongly as a specialist coach in the Gold Coast Titans pathways as the club is looking to commence their rebuild in the Josh Hannay era.
Matty Johns joined the club as a part owner following the 16th placed result at the end of the 2025 season and has been eagerly involved with turning the club around.
The club has aimed to improve their junior ranks with the addition of Carney working in a mentoring role at Keebra Park State High School before his full-time appointment with the Titans before the pre-season.
After off-field antics resulted in the end of Carney's NRL career, the former player is appearing to be having a significant impact on the progress of junior talent since his arrival.
Speaking about Carney, Johns spoke about the former Dally M Medallist's progress in life and in the coaching space.
“You need certain drawcards at every level and Josh (Hannay) as a coach is that,” Johns said on SEN's Morning Glory with Matty Johns.
“The other one in the juniors that has been crucial in signing great young players has been Todd Carney.
“People might raise an eyebrow, but Todd Carney has completely turned his life around.
“To watch him train the young players, he is outstanding in the way he can articulate, the rapport he has with the players and the way the young players respect him.
“I think one day Todd Carney could be an NRL coach, that's how good he is.”
Denan Kemp shared a similar take, offering an alternative perspective of the forgotten perception of Carney when he was a player.
"You just forget how good Carney was,” he added.
“It wasn't talent or knowledge of the game that ever hurt his career; it was obviously all the off-field stuff.
“And he's been a part of the coaching system for a couple of years now. I think he moved back up to the Gold Coast a few years ago or at least Northern NSW, and he was a coach/captain.
“It's an exciting time for the Titans.”