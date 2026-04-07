Just weeks after the Manly Sea Eagles moved to axe Anthony Seibold just three games into the 2026 NRL season, and with questions continuing to be asked of St George Illawarra Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan, Hull FC have revealed John Cartwright will depart the club at the end of 2026.\n\nThe English club, who have been on a major turnaround under Cartwright since he took over at the start of 2025, went close to the finals in 2025 after winning just three games the year before Cartwright joined the outfit.\n\n"John joined the club during a challenging period and has played an important role in restoring stability and competitiveness on the field," chief executive officer Richie Myler said in a statement confirming the news.\n\n"The board would like to place on record its sincere thanks for John's contribution during his time with the club."\n\nThe former representative second-rower formerly coached in the NRL, spending 186 games with the Gold Coast Titans between 2007 and 2014 as the club's longest-tenured coach.\n\nHe then served as an assistant, finishing with the Brisbane Broncos before taking the Hull job.\n\nThe 60-year-old has made no indication of his next move, however, it would appear he is unlikely to stay in the United Kingdom following the end of his two-year stint with Hull, and could be looking for a role - whether in the head coaching chair, or an assistant role - back in Australia from the start of next year.\n\nHe will see out 2026 with Hull before moving on.