South Sydney Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly has broken his silence on the sacking of Jason Demetriou from the head coaching role after his sacking was confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Fronting the media at Rabbitohs headquarters on Wednesday morning, Solly discussed a range of topics headlined by why the club decided to terminate the contract of Demetriou.

Taking on the three-time premiers Penrith Panthers tomorrow night, Solly stated that the board needed to "make a quick decision" regarding their coach as they attempt to turn around their season despite sitting at the bottom of the NRL ladder and second favourites to take home the wooden spoon at the end of the season.

“Our view that the one game was indicative of an inability to turn it around,” Solly commented.

“We needed to make a quick decision. Unfortunately, we didn't think Jason's coach style would be able to get the change we needed, or the improvement we needed.

“We've tried to support the coach and tried to give him as much backing as we could but I think, over the weekend, everyone realised that change was needed and unfortunately the change had to be Jason.

"Jason is (an) incredibly hard-working coach. He's a good person. We've worked together for five and a half years, very strong values and a great family man.

"But in our view, we just felt that the style of play and probably Jason's management of the players needed to change, and that's no criticism of his hard work ethic or how much effort he's put in, but we just felt that we needed a change in management."

Embed from Getty Images

After his sacking was confirmed on Tuesday, The Herald obtained a message from Demetriou on the team's notice board in which he thanked everyone involved in his journey at the Rabbitohs over the past five and a half years.

“Hey lads, just a quick note from me to let you know sadly I have been sacked,” Demetriou wrote.

“Being your head coach has been an absolute privilege and being part of many of your professional journeys over the 5.5 years has been a blessing.

“Watching you make your debuts, hit milestones and become young fathers are memories I will forever cherish.

“As your head coach and assistant coach, I'm grateful for the memories on and off the field. The run to the 2022 final series and pre lim [sic] alongside the pre-season and transition to Heffron in 2023 was a great highlight.” The publication reported that one of the board's main frustrations with Demetriou was his refusal to play some of the younger players in the team, such as refusing to play hooker Peter Mamouzelos over the opening four rounds of the season. It is understood that Demetriou's termination will result in a payout of $360,000.

Solly also responded to reports from Demetriou's agent that stated his client was treated poorly throughout this season and during the entire process before his sacking became official.

“I don't agree,” Solly added.

“Jason's spent three years here as an assistant coach, was appointed to succeed Wayne very early on in his tenure as an assistant the club gave Jason every single opportunity to have success and for half of that period he did.

"But results over the last 12 months haven't been good enough for a club of our stature and whilst it's no criticism of Jason and how hard he works, the last 20 games speak for themselves.

“For his agent to say he's been treated shabbily in the context of a year's worth of patience and support, I think is unfair. And I'm not sure Jason would share that view."