Two-time Dally-M winner Jarryd Hayne will make his return to competitive footy this weekend, a feat many thought would never see the light of day.

The Parramatta Eels legend will suit up at five-eighth for the Wentworthville Magpies on Sunday against the Bulldogs, which will certainly draw curious eyes to the Ron Massey Cup clash.

“I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to return to the field with the Wenty Magpies,” Hayne told the media.

“Football has always been a huge part of my life, and getting back out there in a team environment is something I've truly missed."

The former star fullback has had his fair share of controversies over the years. However, the 37-year-old admits he simply wants to start having fun again.

“I'm focused on having fun and enjoying the game again, contributing wherever I can, and putting in the hard work, week in, week out.

"I want to thank the club and the local community for their support. I'm excited for what's ahead.”

Hayne left prison a free man in June last year after successfully appealing convictions of sexual assault in 2018.

The Magpies are ecstatic to welcome the former San Francisco 49er into their playing group, with hopes the polarizing star will have a positive impact on Wenworthville's season.

“We're pleased to welcome Jarryd to the squad for this weekend's game,” said Wentworthville president Rod Pritchard.

“He's been training hard and has shown real commitment and professionalism since joining the group.

"His experience and natural football ability bring a new dynamic to the team, and we're looking forward to seeing him get back on the [field]."

While Hayne has failed to make an appearance for his new side this year due to hamstring issues, his debut this week will hopefully spark a triumphant comeback for the 2009 Grand Finalist as he seeks to crack into the Fiji international squad in their season-ending rugby league internationals campaign.