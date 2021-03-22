Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Newcastle in 2018.

Following three days of deliberations, the Sydney jury found Hayne guilty just 12 months after a hung jury.

Hayne had pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault, with the 33-year-old now facing a lengthy prison sentence.

Hayne has been found not guilty of aggravated assault while recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm.

The jury found Hayne guilty of performing digital and oral sex on the then-26-year-old woman without her consent, which took place on the night of the 2018 NRL Grand Final.

Hayne stated that all sexual activity was consensual and that he was apologetic to the woman after she had sustained two injuries in the process of their encounter.

