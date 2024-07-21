Dolphins prop Jarrod Wallace has confirmed he will join French club the Catalans Dragons in the English Super League effective immediately.

A former Queensland State of Origin prop, Wallace was a foundation player at the Dolphins, with his contract due to expire at the end of this season.

The 32-year-old with 212 NRL games of experience under his belt, Wallace has struggled for game time at the Dolphins this season after playing 19 games for the club last year during their first season in existence.

He has made just two appearances in 2024, instead spending most of the year in reserve grade.

Instead of seeing out the season with the Redcliffe-based outfit who are in the fight for a spot in the finals, Wallace has been granted permission to leave the Dolphins where he will link up with the Dragons in the south of France until at least the end of the year.

Dolphins' coach Steve McNamara said Wallace would be a big boost for the club.

"Adding a player of Jarrod's quality and experience at this stage of the season is a huge asset to our squad. The depth he will bring to our forwards is much needed and we look forward to welcoming him and his family to our club," McNamara said in a club statement.

His contract with the Dolphins will run until the end of the ongoing Super League season, with the Dragons currently sitting in fifth spot on the table and in the mix to play finals rugby league.