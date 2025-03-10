After deciding to hang up the boots on his NRL career at the end of the 2024 season, three-time premiership-winner Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been linked with a bombshell return to the NRL.

One of the greatest forwards to wear the New Zealand Kiwis and Sydney Roosters jersey, the front-rower, announced his retirement last season, ending his stint as one of the Bondi-based club's longest-tenured players.

A New Zealand representative prop with 33 Tests under his belt, Waerea-Hargreaves spent 16 seasons in the NRL (15 of them with the Sydney Roosters) where he amassed 316 first-grade appearances and won three premierships in 2013, 2018 and 2019.

The most-capped player in Roosters' history - overtaking Mitchell Aubusson - the forward, is a future Hall of Famer at the club and departed the club alongside Sitili Tupouniua, Terrell May, Joseph Manu, Joseph Suaalii and Luke Keary in the off-season.

Although he is contracted at Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League until the end of 2025, this hasn't stopped Waerea-Hargreaves from being linked with a potential return to the Sydney Roosters.

This comes after the club were demolished by the Brisbane Broncos in Round 1 and currently have nearly $600,000 in its salary cap.

"They [Sydney Roosters] have money available because they were hoping to have Joey Manu back for the second half of the season, but he has now gone to French rugby. They have $500,000 or $600,000 now," The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield said on NRL 360.

"Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is playing for Hull KR in England. They have won four out of four (and) he's going gangbusters.

"Their [Sydney Roosters] directors and their recruitment people have discussed putting out a call to Jared to see if he would be willing to come back.

"Even if it's for 14 or 15 games, they want his presence. They want his authority in the dressing sheds.

"They want him to bring through this next lot of exciting young kids and look I think it's a slight possibility of happening."