James Tedesco remains open to a representative return despite being dropped from both the NSW Blues and Kangaroos squads last year.

The Sydney Roosters captain and one of the NRL's most decorated fullbacks is determined to continue performing at a high level for his club while keeping the door ajar for State of Origin and international honours.

Reflecting on his omission from representative teams, Tedesco admitted he wasn't shocked by the decision and was simply committed to maintaining his standards.

Despite the setback, his focus remains on his club form and helping the Roosters improve after a season where their defence let them down.

“I played my best footy last year, so that's all I can hold myself to. I know that's a high standard for me and I want to keep chasing my best every year, every week, every game,” Tedesco said, speaking with Newswire.

While eager to represent NSW and Australia again, he views his time away from representative football as an opportunity to recharge and spend time with his family.

“I'm not going to get down based on someone's opinion of me making a team or not. If they want me to play, then I'm 100 per cent available because I'd never say no to a chance to represent NSW or Australia,” he said.

“You always want to play for your country because it's the pinnacle of rugby league, but having that extra time off and having that time with the family and going to Hawaii is something I'll always cherish.”

“You don't always get those opportunities with a young family, so I definitely saw it as a positive where I could unwind and relax, which has made me really fresh going into the pre-season.”

The Roosters' 2024 campaign was marked by a potent attack but a leaky defense, which ultimately cost them in crucial games.

“We lost because we leaked too many points, and to win those big games you can't let in too many tries, regardless of how many points you score.”

With the departure of key attacking players like Joseph Manu, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Luke Keary, the Roosters have shifted their focus to shoring up their defense this pre-season.

“That's been a big focus for us. If that means we don't score as many points in the first 6-8 weeks, then so be it. I'd rather win games on our defense, so that's been the focus,” Tedesco said.