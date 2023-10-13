Kangaroos skipper James Tedesco has spoken about his representative football after there have been constant calls that he should step away from the representative arena.

With a new NSW Blues coach set for next year, Tedesco's immediate representative could be in jeopardy with Michael Maguire taking the reins. As Maguire might decide to go in another direction, Tedesco admitted he hasn't engaged with the idea of retiring.

Tedesco was faced with a new challenge this year, with calls for him to be dropped from both NSW and Australian duties after he struggled in the State of Origin series.

“I haven't really given it too much thought,” Tedesco told SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“As long as I'm fit and healthy and I'm the best man for the job, I'll always put my hand up.

“You just never know what's going to happen, I'll see how the next few years go, I'll never give up an opportunity to represent my country.

“It's the highest honour and I've loved doing it so far.”

The Sydney Roosters fullback also spoke about Dylan Edwards. Edwards is set to make his international debut this week and has been considered the ideal replacement for Tedesco in both the international and State of Origin arena.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

The Penrith fullback, who starred in the Grand Final for the Panthers after winning the Clive Churchill Medal in last year's decider, will be one of four new debutants in the side that will take on Samoa this weekend.

Kotoni Staggs, Selwyn Cobbo and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow will join him for their international debuts. Cobbo will likely play outside Kotoni Staggs in the centres, with Staggs and Cobbo part of the Grand Final-making Brisbane side.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is coming off an excellent season at the Dolphins following his off-season switch from the North Queensland Cowboys and will likely take the other centre position - Dylan Edwards has been selected on the wing.

“I've never really met Dylan before (but) I've really enjoyed getting to know Dyl, he's had a very successful couple of years with the Panthers,” Tedesco added.

“He definitely deserves an opportunity to play for Australia, I've gotten along with him really well, he's asking questions wanting to learn more, he's fitted in really well on the wing.

“He's looked really comfortable, whether it's defensively or out the back of shapes, I'm excited to get out there with him.

“I know he's going to work hard for us and do a good job for sure.”

Full squad

James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters)

Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos)

Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos)

Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Fixtures

Saturday, October 14: Australia vs Samoa at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, 8:10pm

Saturday, October 21: New Zealand vs Samoa at Eden Park, Auckland, 4:00pm

Saturday, October 28: Australia vs New Zealand at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 8:10pm

Saturday, November 4: Final at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 3pm

All times AEDT.