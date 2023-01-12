After missing the opening two and a half months of last season, Jamal Fogarty has some catching up to do, but his eyes are firmly on a pre-season target.
The former Titan has donned an Indigenous All Stars jersey just once before, partnering Cody Walker in the 2021 instalment of pre-season cultural clash, however he has his work cut out for him this year.
Walker, who will captain and assistant coach the outfit, is a lock to start the match at five-eighth, while the reigning Dally M medallist Nicho Hynes is a short-price to partner the nifty No. 6.
Having tasted the arena just once in his career, Fogarty is itching to regain his place and earn another shot at representing his culture.
"I've only played one All Stars game so far, and I'd love to get another shot at it," the 29-year-old told The Canberra Times.
"To be able to represent our people, our culture and my community and my family, that's something you dream of as a little kid.
"So if I was to get selected I'd love to play and be able to represent our beautiful culture. But if I don't, I'll be at home watching it on TV, just as proud to watch the other boys as I would be to play."
The match will move away from Australian shores for the first time in the concept's history, set to be played in Rotorua, New Zealand in order to give the Maori All Stars their first home clash.
Fogarty had to watch from the sidelines last season after a pre-season knee injury saw the 29-year-old sidelined until late May, handing young Brad Schneider a shot at steering the team around.
As strong as Schneider was, Fogarty says he feels guilty for missing the opening dozen rounds of the season, and is still holding on to their 40-4 semi-final loss to eventual Grand Finalists, Parramatta.
"We did a great job to make finals, but it was very disappointing to bow out the way that we did," Fogarty said.
"For me it was a year like no other having an injury and missing the first 12 weeks. It was a frustrating start and being new to the club I kind of felt like I let them down.
"But to get back to playing footy with the players that we have was super enjoyable.
"Our goal this year, we've just got to start the season quicker and win more games at the start to give ourselves a better opportunity."
The Indigenous All Stars are expected to name their squad in the coming weeks, with Fogarty a massive chance of being included in the wider squad.