After missing the opening two and a half months of last season, Jamal Fogarty has some catching up to do, but his eyes are firmly on a pre-season target.

The former Titan has donned an Indigenous All Stars jersey just once before, partnering Cody Walker in the 2021 instalment of pre-season cultural clash, however he has his work cut out for him this year.

Walker, who will captain and assistant coach the outfit, is a lock to start the match at five-eighth, while the reigning Dally M medallist Nicho Hynes is a short-price to partner the nifty No. 6.

Having tasted the arena just once in his career, Fogarty is itching to regain his place and earn another shot at representing his culture.

"I've only played one All Stars game so far, and I'd love to get another shot at it," the 29-year-old told The Canberra Times.

"To be able to represent our people, our culture and my community and my family, that's something you dream of as a little kid.