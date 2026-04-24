Wests Tigers superstar Jahream Bula has denied any long-term issues with a shoulder injury, which was aggravated in the last quarter of his side's match on Thursday night.\n\nBula left the field clutching his wrist, grimacing in pain, as he tried to break free of a tackle and fell awkwardly on his shoulder.\n\nDespite fears of a serious injury, quickly after receiving attention from the physio, Bula looked more relaxed, and fans no doubt let out a sigh of relief that their star fullback wasn't in too bad shape. \n\nIt was revealed by Nine's Danika Mason during coverage that the injury was a hyperextension of the shoulder, rather than a wrist injury, which was the immediate concern.\n\nSimilar to his shoulder injury the week before, Bula has revealed post-match that there are no fears it could be a long wait on the sidelines with the re-occurring problem. \n\n"It's all good, hopefully back next week, nothing too serious," he told Nine in the post-match coverage.\n\nTigers coach Benji Marshall also outlined that his shoulder was "no worse than last week", where Bula nursed an injury during their loss against the Brisbane Broncos in Campbelltown.\n\n"We'll have to have a look at it," Marshall said in his post-match press conference.\n\n"He seems to be confident for next week, so we'll see."\n\nOutside of an injury scare to their star fullback, it was a night of celebration for the Wests Tigers.\n\nA boisterous Leichhardt Oval saw the Tigers defeat the Raiders 33-14, further strengthening their case as premiership heavyweights as they currently sit in second place. \n\nScans will reveal if Bula will join his side in facing the Cronulla Sharks in the Shire next Sunday.