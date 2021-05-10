Stood down Dragon Jack De Belin has been found not guilty on one of his six charges relating to his sexual assault accusations from an incident in 2018.

De Belin, 30, was accused of raping a woman with friend Callan Sinclair, 23, inside a North Wollongong unit.

Jury in the Downing Centre Court in Sydney on Monday for De Belin and Sinclair’s trial have been discharged after failing to reach a unanimous verdict on five of the charges.

The pair had each pleaded not guilty to five counts of aggravated sexual assault and were found not guilty on one count of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent relating to one specific sexual act during the incident.

It resulted in a hung jury after it could not reach a unanimous or majority verdict.

The outcome came on the six day of deliberation, which began on May 3, and means De Belin and Sinclair will have the five charges on them dropped unless a third trial is heard.

“Each juror is firm and resolute in their verdict. As such it is not possible for us to reach a unanimous verdict,” the jury said.

Judge Nicole Norman considered going to a majority verdict, however, the jury was still unable to satisfy the 11-1 criteria.

The matter will return to court on May 28 for mention to hear whether there will be a third trial.

De Belin remains suspended from playing in the NRL under the no-fault stand-down policy.