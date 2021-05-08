In 2015, Anthony Milford was one freakish play from Michael Morgan away from winning a Grand Final and a Clive Churchill Medal.

He was the Broncos best player and would have been awarded the medal for best on ground which would have capped off an incredible season for the Brisbane playmaker.

Regardless of the result, Milford would surely go down as one of the all-time greats at Brisbane given his talents and the projected improvement given his young age.

Unfortunately it hasn’t quite worked out as many had expected, with Milford now playing for his future in the Queensland capital.

ANTHONY MILFORD: Broncos open to re-signing playmaker

Milford, still only 26, should be entering the peak of his career, and has shown some glimpses in 2021 of what he can continue to provide for either Brisbane or a new club.

Having stated he is open to a move despite returning to the NRL lineup following a stint in the reserves, we will look at the five most likely places Anthony Milford will land in 2022.