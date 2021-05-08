In 2015, Anthony Milford was one freakish play from Michael Morgan away from winning a Grand Final and a Clive Churchill Medal.
He was the Broncos best player and would have been awarded the medal for best on ground which would have capped off an incredible season for the Brisbane playmaker.
Regardless of the result, Milford would surely go down as one of the all-time greats at Brisbane given his talents and the projected improvement given his young age.
Unfortunately it hasn’t quite worked out as many had expected, with Milford now playing for his future in the Queensland capital.
ANTHONY MILFORD: Broncos open to re-signing playmaker
Milford, still only 26, should be entering the peak of his career, and has shown some glimpses in 2021 of what he can continue to provide for either Brisbane or a new club.
Having stated he is open to a move despite returning to the NRL lineup following a stint in the reserves, we will look at the five most likely places Anthony Milford will land in 2022.
1. Brisbane Broncos
The obvious choice, and still where I believe Milford will be playing his football in 2022 is his current club. Yes, the Broncos recently dropped him to reserve grade and no they’re yet to offer a (public) deal to their star five-eighth, but Milford took the demotion extremely well and seemed to have returned with a new lease on life.
Truthfully the two-time Origin rep probably needed a kick up the backside to restart his career. That said, the Broncos have pretty much had the “throw it to the Milf” game plan for three seasons now. We’ve seen a revolving door of halves partners, whilst the entire Broncos outfit has suffered over the past few years.
With Milford having stated his willingness to move on if Brisbane don’t come to the table, I expect some movement. If Milford plays well over the next month-or-so I don’t believe Brisbane will want to lose him. If they sign Adam Reynolds then that combination makes a lot of sense. If not, then a Shaun Johnson/Milford combo creates excitement too.
yea id have the milf at sharks. although im not sure hes a half. As im still not sold on kennedy, (slow motion runner, suspect in defence) maybe milf could replace him.