Brisbane aren’t ruling out the concept of re-signing out-of-favour playmaker Anthony Milford as his $1 million-per-year contract coming to an end this year.

The Broncos have made their desires to sign a high-profile halfback known this year, being closely linked to Souths skipper Adam Reynolds and Cronulla star Shaun Johnson, placing Milford’s future at Red Hill in doubt.

Despite his well-known needs to lure a big-name to Brisbane, Broncos coach Kevin Walters hasn’t put a line through the possibility of Milford continuing his career with the Queensland club past 2021.

“We just want ‘Milf’ to play good. We want him to be the player that he can be,” Walters said, per Fox Sports.

“He showed some good form last week, if he can continue to reproduce that he gives himself every opportunity.

“The ball is in Anthony’s court on where his future is. Certainly, that will be a decision Anthony makes.”

Milford has played six of a possible eight matches so far this season after being dropped to the QLD Cup for rounds six and seven.

The 25-year-old has since made his way back into Walters’ senior side and was instrumental alongside Tyson Gamble in the halves last week to hand the Titans a stunning 36-28 comeback defeat.

ANTHONY MILFORD

Five-Eighth Broncos ROUND 8 STATS 1

Try Assists 291

Kick Metres 1

LB Assists

Milford has been linked to a move south of the Tweed, with two Sydney clubs reportedly showing interest in the former Raiders playmaker.