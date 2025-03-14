Penrith Panthers head coach Ivan Cleary has provided an update on the condition of superstar representative fullback Dylan Edwards after he left the field and is in doubt for next week's Grand Final rematch against the Melbourne Storm.

As the Sydney Roosters celebrate what could be their greatest win this season, it is back to the drawing board for Ivan Cleary's men, who face the challenging task of taking on the Melbourne Storm next week in a rematch of the 2024 Grand Final.

Struggling in defence and conceding over 20 points in back-to-back weeks, they may also be without fullback Dylan Edwards for next week's clash, who left the field with a groin injury.

"He just had a bit of a groin strain," Panthers coach Ivan Cleary said.

"He could have kept playing but just the way the game was and what we needed at the time, we had a fresh fullback sitting on the bench, that is why we made that call."

If the NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroos fullback is unavailable, Daine Laurie will move to the vacant fullback role, with either Blaize Talagi or Brad Schneider being promoted to the interchange bench.

Edwards' absence would be a significant blow for the Panthers as he is the cornerstone of their attack and leads the running metres from the back of the field.

Continuing the misery, the Storm will be fresh off a bye and 56-18 performance in Round 1 (which could have been even larger) in which the spine of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant fired on all cylinders.

The update on Edwards comes after the Sydney Roosters produced a Friday night miracle and shocked the four-time defending premiers, Penrith Panthers, in what could be considered the biggest upset in the club's history.

Fielding a depleted side that includes multiple players that have featured in less than ten NRL matches, the win is even more significant considering they did it without Brandon Smith, Nat Butcher, Sam Walker, Spencer Leniu, Victor Radley and many more regular first-grade players.

Considered heavy outsiders before the start of the match, the Roosters took it to the Panthers from the opening kick-off and looked in control for most of the game on both ends of the field - especially in attack - before winning 38-32.

Led by State of Origin representatives James Tedesco and Connor Watson, the Roosters exploited the Penrith defensive line, especially on the edges, as they targeted the inexperienced members of the opponent's team, Casey McLean and Jack Cole.

Tedesco, the most-experienced member of the Roosters line-up, showed that he shouldn't be out of the 2025 State of Origin conversation and was all class as he lit up the field with 108 running metres, nine tackle busts, two try assists and two line-breaks.

Cross-code athlete Mark Nawaqanitawase was also one of the club's best on the ground, especially in the first half, where he scored a try and provided a try assist to Daniel Tupou, who later produced the match-winning try of Brian To'o.