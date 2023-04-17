Ivan Cleary has expressed confidence in keeping Dylan Edwards and Jarome Luai at the Panthers despite both coming off-contract next year and expected to request a big payday.

The two key spine members have played a vital role in enabling Penrith to win back-to-back premierships.

However, there has been numerous speculation that the club may not have enough money left in its salary cap due to signing multiple key players on long-term deals.

Players that the Penrith Panthers have locked up recently to long-term deals include Nathan Cleary, Brian To'o, Moses Leota, James Fisher-Harris and Isaah Yeo.

Back-rower Liam Martin is expected to join the list in the upcoming fortnight.

"We're confident we can keep them both," Cleary said at a press conference today via NCA NewsWire referring to Edwards and Luai.

"In saying that, it won't be without its challenges. ‘Romey' is a local, Dyl came here as a kid and came through the system."

"They're big pieces of connection in terms of how our team works. I'm sure they both want to stay here."

"As for which one you pick, I can't answer that one. I'd pick them both. We'll work our way through it."

While at the same press conference, Cleary was asked about Martin. According to the Herald, Martin is set to extend his contract until 2027 within the next fortnight.

"We'd love him to stay," Cleary said.

"He's played all his footy here. He came here as a kid and is developing nicely. (I can't give an update) not quite at the moment, but we love having him here and we think he's a really important part of our team in the future."

"We're pretty confident we'll sort that one out soon."

The Panthers will face the Rabbitohs on Thursday which will be a blockbuster clash between the two rival clubs.