Fresh off claiming the 2025 SG Ball Cup title with the Sydney Roosters and representing the U18s City side, Itula Seve has opened up on his rugby league journey and departure from the Canterbury Bulldogs

Over the last few seasons, the Sydney Roosters have had several special talents come through their pathways system, headlined by Robert Toia who has been named to make his Origin debut for the QLD Maroons after only ten matches, which has seen them remain competitive.

After losing several experienced forwards over the past 24 months, a new breed of rookies have taken their place and are slowly making a name for themselves such as Blake Steep, Naufahu Whyte, Siua Wong and the Va'a brothers - De La Salle and Xavier.

Another one of these players is Itula Seve, who signed a long-term contract with the club in February until the end of 2028 and will progress to the Top 30 roster in the last two seasons of his deal.

Compared to Jason Taumalolo and learning from Boyd Cordney, the youngster has been regarded as one of the best young forwards not only at the Roosters but also in the game of rugby league.

A former captain of the Canterbury Bulldogs' U17s Harold Matthews Cup team, Seve has opened up in an exclusive interview with Zero Tackle about leaving the club to join the Sydney Roosters and his dream of running out onto the NRL field with his older brother, Fanafou Seve.

"It was pretty hard to leave," the younger Seve, Itula told Zero Tackle.

"I've been at Bulldogs my whole life, like my second home, but sometimes you just got to do what you got to do, and it means a lot being at the Roosters.

"I just want to do good for the club. They have a long history of winning, and I just want to add to that. It feels so good wearing the jersey.

"It's like a dream, honestly, to run out onto the NRL field. Especially for my family, it'll be so good."

Already achieving his dream of helping guide the Roosters to an SG Ball Cup title, Seve revealed that his next goal is to play alongside his older brother Fanafou Seve, who also joined the Roosters after being named in the U19s NSW Blues side last year.

He also spoke on the importance of family, particularly his father, who has helped him with all the little extras to get him to where he is now.

"That was the dream of me and him playing together, so I think I might play with him after the SG Ball season," Seve added.

"They've [my family] been so important. They're the reason why I'm here, and I owe everything to them, especially my dad, with all the extras he puts in. I'm doing it for them."