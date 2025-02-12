Less than three months after departing the Canterbury Bulldogs for the Sydney Roosters, a young, promising forward has landed a long-term contract with the club.

According to a club source speaking on the condition of anonymity, Zero Tackle understands that Itula Seve has signed a long-term contract with the Sydney Roosters until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

Still eligible to play in the SG Ball Cup competition, where he will come off the interchange bench on Saturday against the St George Dragons, the deal will eventually see him progress into the Top 30 roster.

Recognised as one of the best young talents in the lower grades, Seve is a former captain of the Bulldogs Harold Matthews Cup team and a student of Bass High.

It is a massive boost for the Roosters, who already have several young forwards on their books for the next few seasons such as Blake Steep, De La Salle Va'a, Xavier Va'a and Siua Wong, among others.